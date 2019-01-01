 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. Ra Hemp Chocolate Squares

Ra Hemp Chocolate Squares

by Sun God Medicinals

$20.00MSRP

About this product

10 pieces of velvety milk chocolate made with the highest quality, ethically traded ingredients, with a delectable flavor of a high-end Belgian chocolate. Formulated for 100mg of Cannabinoid-Rich Hemp. Infused with whole flower oil and pure essential oils. Contains no hydrogenated oils and is egg free and gluten free. Proudly made in America and responsibly sourced, with no slavery or child labor used in farming or production of ingredients. Ingredients: Milk chocolate (sugar, vegetable oils (palm kernel, palm), non-fat milk, cocoa (processed with alkali), whole milk, sunflower lecithin (an emulsifier) vanilla), hemp concentrate, orange or peppermint essential oil. Contains milk.

About this brand

Herbal infused products formulated with supporting herbs that provide comfort and support for specific symptoms. We only use organically grown, healing herbs that can be cultivated in beautiful Southern Oregon. With three product lines - one with infused cannabis, one with infused hemp, and one with just herbal compounds - we support our region’s organic herb farmers, sustainable wildcrafters, health-conscious food producers, and local artists whenever possible. At Sun God Medicinals we create products with the health of our customers in mind - blending, extracting, and producing effective, high quality products that really work for you, your family, and your friends.