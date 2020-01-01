 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Ra Hemp CBD Capsules - 10ct.

by Sun God Medicinals - OLCC Division

$20.00MSRP
Sun God Medicinals - OLCC Division Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles Ra Hemp CBD Capsules - 10ct.

$20.00MSRP

About this product

Whole hemp flowers high in bioactive cannabinoids, decarboxylated and ground into 10 easy to swallow capsules. Capsules are a great alternative for diabetics or other diet sensitive people who want to ingest hemp. Infused with hybrid flowers for a balanced experience. This product usually contains approximately: CBD: 26mg CBC: 2mg THC: .8mg per capsule. Potency may vary by batch. Please see specific testing results for more information.

Herbal infused products formulated with supporting herbs that provide comfort and support for specific symptoms. We only use organically grown, healing herbs that can be cultivated in beautiful Southern Oregon. With three product lines - one with infused cannabis, one with infused hemp, and one with just herbal compounds - we support our region’s organic herb farmers, sustainable wildcrafters, health-conscious food producers, and local artists whenever possible. At Sun God Medicinals we create products with the health of our customers in mind - blending, extracting, and producing effective, high quality products that really work for you, your family, and your friends.