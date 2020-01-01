Pixie Sticks 25mg
by CBD Plus USA
1 piece
$3.99
Pickup 32.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
2 pieces
$9.95
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Whole hemp flowers high in bioactive cannabinoids, decarboxylated and ground into 10 easy to swallow capsules. Capsules are a great alternative for diabetics or other diet sensitive people who want to ingest hemp. Infused with hybrid flowers for a balanced experience. This product usually contains approximately: CBD: 26mg CBC: 2mg THC: .8mg per capsule. Potency may vary by batch. Please see specific testing results for more information.
Be the first to review this product.