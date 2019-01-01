About this product
A fresh hemp flower tincture extracted using a slow, cold-process method to preserve the cannabinoid acids then preserved with organic sugar cane alcohol and expertly combined with raw honey. Contains 200mg CBD-a and 60mg CBD Ingredients: Organic cane alcohol, raw honey, and Oregon grown whole plant hemp high in CBD-a.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Sun God Medicinals
Herbal infused products formulated with supporting herbs that provide comfort and support for specific symptoms. We only use organically grown, healing herbs that can be cultivated in beautiful Southern Oregon. With three product lines - one with infused cannabis, one with infused hemp, and one with just herbal compounds - we support our region’s organic herb farmers, sustainable wildcrafters, health-conscious food producers, and local artists whenever possible. At Sun God Medicinals we create products with the health of our customers in mind - blending, extracting, and producing effective, high quality products that really work for you, your family, and your friends.