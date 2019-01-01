About this product
A fresh, frozen cannabis flower tincture extracted using a slow, cold-process method to preserve the cannabinoid acids then preserved with organic sugar cane alcohol and expertly combined with raw honey. All flower from our family farm in Shady Cove, Oregon - Sunna Ra Acres. Only made once per year! The 2019 batch only has 1,000 units...so hurry and reserve your fresh tincture now! Ingredients: Organic cane alcohol, raw honey, and Oregon grown whole plant cannabis high in THCa (test results reflect THC...just because law makes as if this will be heated...but we all know it's not. see label results. very little Delta-9 detected.)
