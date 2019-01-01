About this product
Aja Pain and Awake Herbal THC capsules - 10 fully bioactive THC Sativa capsules blended with other supporting herbs for daytime pain relief like licorice root and burdock root - formulated for 10mg THC each. Note: test results vary by batch. Packaged in certified resistant, OLCC approved packaging. Aja Pain and Sleep Herbal THC capsules - 10 fully bioactive THC Indica capsules blended with other supporting herbs for pain relief & sleep like nettle leaf and burdock root - formulated for 10mg THC each. Note: test results vary by batch. Packaged in certified resistant, OLCC approved packaging. Heka Anxiety & Stress Herbal THC capsules - 10 fully bioactive THC Sativa capsules blended with other supporting herbs for anxiety like oatstraw and passionflower - formulated for 10mg THC each. Note: test results vary by batch. Hypnos Sleep Herbal THC capsules - 10 fully bioactive THC Indica capsules blended with other supporting herbs for sleep like hops and chamomile - formulated for 10mg THC each. Note: test results vary by batch. Packaged in certified resistant, OLCC approved packaging.
