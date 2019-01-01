 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
THC Herbal Capsules

by Sun God Medicinals

Sun God Medicinals Edibles Capsules THC Herbal Capsules
$18.00MSRP

About this product

Aja Pain and Awake Herbal THC capsules - 10 fully bioactive THC Sativa capsules blended with other supporting herbs for daytime pain relief like licorice root and burdock root - formulated for 10mg THC each. Note: test results vary by batch. Packaged in certified resistant, OLCC approved packaging. Aja Pain and Sleep Herbal THC capsules - 10 fully bioactive THC Indica capsules blended with other supporting herbs for pain relief & sleep like nettle leaf and burdock root - formulated for 10mg THC each. Note: test results vary by batch. Packaged in certified resistant, OLCC approved packaging. Heka Anxiety & Stress Herbal THC capsules - 10 fully bioactive THC Sativa capsules blended with other supporting herbs for anxiety like oatstraw and passionflower - formulated for 10mg THC each. ​Note: test results vary by batch. Hypnos Sleep Herbal THC capsules - 10 fully bioactive THC Indica capsules blended with other supporting herbs for sleep like hops and chamomile - formulated for 10mg THC each. Note: test results vary by batch. ​Packaged in certified resistant, OLCC approved packaging.

Herbal infused products formulated with supporting herbs that provide comfort and support for specific symptoms. We only use organically grown, healing herbs that can be cultivated in beautiful Southern Oregon. With three product lines - one with infused cannabis, one with infused hemp, and one with just herbal compounds - we support our region’s organic herb farmers, sustainable wildcrafters, health-conscious food producers, and local artists whenever possible. At Sun God Medicinals we create products with the health of our customers in mind - blending, extracting, and producing effective, high quality products that really work for you, your family, and your friends.