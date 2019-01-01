 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Pipes
  5. The Original Sun Token Solar Dome Pipe (Rare, retired to make way for the "V2")

The Original Sun Token Solar Dome Pipe (Rare, retired to make way for the "V2")

by Sun Token Products

Write a review
Sun Token Products Smoking Pipes The Original Sun Token Solar Dome Pipe (Rare, retired to make way for the "V2")
Sun Token Products Smoking Pipes The Original Sun Token Solar Dome Pipe (Rare, retired to make way for the "V2")
Sun Token Products Smoking Pipes The Original Sun Token Solar Dome Pipe (Rare, retired to make way for the "V2")
Sun Token Products Smoking Pipes The Original Sun Token Solar Dome Pipe (Rare, retired to make way for the "V2")
Sun Token Products Smoking Pipes The Original Sun Token Solar Dome Pipe (Rare, retired to make way for the "V2")

$125.00MSRP

About this product

RETIRED to make way for the Sun Token Version 2. The Sun Token is a hand pipe capable of unique solar dome hits. Using the magnetic dome and a magnifying lens, low temperature smoking is possible without starting an ember. With the dome set aside, it functions flawlessly as a traditional pipe. This pipe is modular and fits standard 14mm size attachments, allowing water filtration and concentrate use. It is meticulously handcrafted in the USA, and thoughtfully designed for both new and experienced users. The body is made of cherry, a hardwood used in pipe making throughout history. It is sanded smooth to the touch, and protected from the elements with an organic 100% flaxseed oil finish, one of the most practical wood finishes available. The borosilicate glass parts are durable, yet easily replaceable in case of destruction. Everything easily disassembles for cleaning. This is the whole system. It includes: -The cherry wood platform protected by 100% pure flax seed oil. -One borosilicate solar dome with magnetic base. -One borosilicate mouth piece with precision cut and fire polished ends. -One 14mm borosilicate bowl (select your color). -One credit card sized fresnel lens. -Two mouth piece O-rings. -The Sun Token Owner's Manual. -Discreet shipping from ST Products.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Sun Token Products Logo
The Sun Token is a hand pipe specializing in unique solar dome hits. Using the glass dome and a magnifying lens, hybrid hits of vaporization and combustion are possible. These hits are fun, flavorful, wind-proof, and ecological. With the dome set aside, it functions flawlessly as a traditional pipe. This pipe is modular and fits standard 14mm size attachments, allowing water filtration and concentrate use. It is meticulously handcrafted in the USA, and thoughtfully designed for both new and experienced users. The body is made of cherry hardwood, a wood used in pipe making throughout history. It's protected from the elements with a 100% pure tung oil finish. The borosilicate glass parts are durable, yet easily replaceable in case of destruction. Everything easily disassembles for cleaning. This is rugged, functional art. It can command a show case, or the bottom of your backpack.