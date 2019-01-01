The Sun Token is a hand pipe specializing in unique solar dome hits. Using the glass dome and a magnifying lens, hybrid hits of vaporization and combustion are possible. These hits are fun, flavorful, wind-proof, and ecological. With the dome set aside, it functions flawlessly as a traditional pipe. This pipe is modular and fits standard 14mm size attachments, allowing water filtration and concentrate use. It is meticulously handcrafted in the USA, and thoughtfully designed for both new and experienced users. The body is made of cherry hardwood, a wood used in pipe making throughout history. It's protected from the elements with a 100% pure tung oil finish. The borosilicate glass parts are durable, yet easily replaceable in case of destruction. Everything easily disassembles for cleaning. This is rugged, functional art. It can command a show case, or the bottom of your backpack.