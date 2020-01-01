About this product
Blue Fire is Indica dominant hybrid cannabis that has an Indica/ Sativa content of 70/30 percent and it can sometimes increase to 90/10 percent as well. It is quite similar to DJ Short Blueberry that is produced by crossing Skunk and OG Kush. It has fuzzy buds that have a lovely light green color.
Blue Fire
From Humboldt Seed Organization, Blue Fire is an exceptionally fruity and potent cross of Blue Dream and Fire OG. The high is fueled by its OG lineage and its berry flavor also includes notes of fuel and citrus that make this a strain you won’t forget.