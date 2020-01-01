 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Sundance Gardens

Blue Fire is Indica dominant hybrid cannabis that has an Indica/ Sativa content of 70/30 percent and it can sometimes increase to 90/10 percent as well. It is quite similar to DJ Short Blueberry that is produced by crossing Skunk and OG Kush. It has fuzzy buds that have a lovely light green color.

From Humboldt Seed Organization, Blue Fire is an exceptionally fruity and potent cross of Blue Dream and Fire OG. The high is fueled by its OG lineage and its berry flavor also includes notes of fuel and citrus that make this a strain you won’t forget.

Sundance Gardens was founded on the principles of great plants. Here at Sundance Gardens, we believe pampered plants make for a better, more potent product. Our staff is highly trained and experienced in the marijuana cultivation field. Each staff member was carefully screened not only for experience, but the quality of experience. Sundance Gardens strives for the best grown marijuana in the state. Our clients are saying the same, too.