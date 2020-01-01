About this product
The sister of Ganddaddy purps and serveral other top purple strains comes Grape Ape. Grape Ape is an Indica-dominant hybrid of the Mendocino Purps strain, Skunk #1, and an Afghani landrace. The combination of the Mendo Purps and Afghani strains is known to bring about an intense body melt. That makes it ideal for patients suffering from insomnia or chronic pain. This smooth and relative bud is a more versatile choice for daytime use. Its rock hard buds smell of sweet grape and turn into a deep royal purple by the time it finishes flowering. Expect relaxation that can help soothe pain, stress, and anxiety. Named for it's distinct grape smell and taste, this indica is know for providing care free relaxation but utilizing a funcitoning high with little to no "couch lock effect." Pair with a cup of coffee.
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Grape Ape, propagated by Apothecary Genetics and Barney’s Farm, is a mostly indica strain that crosses Mendocino Purps, Skunk, and Afghani. Named for its distinct grape-like smell, this indica is known for providing carefree relaxation that can help soothe pain, stress, and anxiety. Its dense, compact buds are wreathed in deep purple leaves which darken as this indica reaches full maturation following its 7 to 8 week flowering time.