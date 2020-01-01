 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by Sundance Gardens

About this product

The sister of Ganddaddy purps and serveral other top purple strains comes Grape Ape. Grape Ape is an Indica-dominant hybrid of the Mendocino Purps strain, Skunk #1, and an Afghani landrace. The combination of the Mendo Purps and Afghani strains is known to bring about an intense body melt. That makes it ideal for patients suffering from insomnia or chronic pain. This smooth and relative bud is a more versatile choice for daytime use. Its rock hard buds smell of sweet grape and turn into a deep royal purple by the time it finishes flowering. Expect relaxation that can help soothe pain, stress, and anxiety. Named for it's distinct grape smell and taste, this indica is know for providing care free relaxation but utilizing a funcitoning high with little to no "couch lock effect." Pair with a cup of coffee.

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Grape Ape, propagated by Apothecary Genetics and Barney’s Farm, is a mostly indica strain that crosses Mendocino Purps, Skunk, and Afghani. Named for its distinct grape-like smell, this indica is known for providing carefree relaxation that can help soothe pain, stress, and anxiety. Its dense, compact buds are wreathed in deep purple leaves which darken as this indica reaches full maturation following its 7 to 8 week flowering time.

About this brand

Sundance Gardens was founded on the principles of great plants. Here at Sundance Gardens, we believe pampered plants make for a better, more potent product. Our staff is highly trained and experienced in the marijuana cultivation field. Each staff member was carefully screened not only for experience, but the quality of experience. Sundance Gardens strives for the best grown marijuana in the state. Our clients are saying the same, too.