About this product

The sister of Ganddaddy purps and serveral other top purple strains comes Grape Ape. Grape Ape is an Indica-dominant hybrid of the Mendocino Purps strain, Skunk #1, and an Afghani landrace. The combination of the Mendo Purps and Afghani strains is known to bring about an intense body melt. That makes it ideal for patients suffering from insomnia or chronic pain. This smooth and relative bud is a more versatile choice for daytime use. Its rock hard buds smell of sweet grape and turn into a deep royal purple by the time it finishes flowering. Expect relaxation that can help soothe pain, stress, and anxiety. Named for it's distinct grape smell and taste, this indica is know for providing care free relaxation but utilizing a funcitoning high with little to no "couch lock effect." Pair with a cup of coffee.