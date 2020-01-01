 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Green Crack

Green Crack

by Sundance Gardens

Write a review
Sundance Gardens Cannabis Flower Green Crack

About this product

Don’t let the name fool you: this is pure cannabis. Few strains compare to Green Crack’s shar penergyﾠandﾠfocusﾠas it induces anﾠinvigoratingﾠmental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. With a tangy,ﾠfruityﾠflavor redolent ofﾠmango, Green Crack is the perfect daytime medication for patients treatingﾠfatigue,ﾠstress, andﾠdepression. Green Crack has branched into two genetic lineages, the most common of which is itsﾠsativaﾠline descended fromﾠSkunk #1. The 75%ﾠindicaﾠvariety of Green Crack is said to have come from an Afghaniﾠstrain, and is marked by a tighter bud structure. Because its name perpetuates a negative image of cannabis, some people have taken to calling this strain Cush (with a ‘C’), Green Cush or Green Caffeine instead.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Green Crack

Green Crack
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Don’t let the name fool you: this is pure cannabis. Few strains compare to Green Crack’s sharp energy and focus as it induces an invigorating mental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. With a tangy, fruity flavor redolent of mango, Green Crack is a great daytime strain that may help consumers fight fatigue, stress, and depression. Because its name perpetuates a negative image of cannabis, some people have taken to calling this strain Cush (with a ‘C’) or Green Cush instead.

About this brand

Sundance Gardens Logo
Sundance Gardens was founded on the principles of great plants. Here at Sundance Gardens, we believe pampered plants make for a better, more potent product. Our staff is highly trained and experienced in the marijuana cultivation field. Each staff member was carefully screened not only for experience, but the quality of experience. Sundance Gardens strives for the best grown marijuana in the state. Our clients are saying the same, too.