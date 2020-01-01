About this product
Don’t let the name fool you: this is pure cannabis. Few strains compare to Green Crack’s shar penergyﾠandﾠfocusﾠas it induces anﾠinvigoratingﾠmental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. With a tangy,ﾠfruityﾠflavor redolent ofﾠmango, Green Crack is the perfect daytime medication for patients treatingﾠfatigue,ﾠstress, andﾠdepression. Green Crack has branched into two genetic lineages, the most common of which is itsﾠsativaﾠline descended fromﾠSkunk #1. The 75%ﾠindicaﾠvariety of Green Crack is said to have come from an Afghaniﾠstrain, and is marked by a tighter bud structure. Because its name perpetuates a negative image of cannabis, some people have taken to calling this strain Cush (with a ‘C’), Green Cush or Green Caffeine instead.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Green Crack
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Don’t let the name fool you: this is pure cannabis. Few strains compare to Green Crack’s sharp energy and focus as it induces an invigorating mental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. With a tangy, fruity flavor redolent of mango, Green Crack is a great daytime strain that may help consumers fight fatigue, stress, and depression. Because its name perpetuates a negative image of cannabis, some people have taken to calling this strain Cush (with a ‘C’) or Green Cush instead.