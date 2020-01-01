About this product
About this strain
Kong
Kong is an indica-dominant strain bred by Holy Smoke Seeds, who created this hybrid by crossing Motavation with a backcrossed White Russian. This powerhouse hybrid takes after its namesake in both strength and appearance, with hairy buds that secrete massive amounts of THC-rich resin. As promised by its heavy trichome coverage, Kong packs a punch and leaves your body anchored in relaxation while your mind floats to happy escapes.