by Sundance Gardens

Kong is an indica-dominant hybrid by Holy Smoke Seeds, who created this strain by crossingﾠMotavationﾠwith a backcrossedﾠWhite Russian. This powerhouseﾠhybridﾠtakes after its namesake in both strength and appearance, with hairy buds that secrete massive amounts of THC-rich resin. As promised by its heavyﾠtrichomeﾠcoverage, Kong packs a punch and leaves your body anchored inﾠrelaxationﾠwhile your mind floats toﾠhappyﾠescapes.

Kong

Sundance Gardens was founded on the principles of great plants. Here at Sundance Gardens, we believe pampered plants make for a better, more potent product. Our staff is highly trained and experienced in the marijuana cultivation field. Each staff member was carefully screened not only for experience, but the quality of experience. Sundance Gardens strives for the best grown marijuana in the state. Our clients are saying the same, too.