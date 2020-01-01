 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Krome's The White

Krome's The White

by Sundance Gardens

Write a review
Sundance Gardens Cannabis Flower Krome's The White

About this product

This indica dominate strain was originally called triangle because it was cross bred with three different strains. Not only is it frosty to look at but its bitter lemon smell comes with a sweet earthy taste as well! This strain is the answer to any and all pain, stress and depression related problems. The White strain is a 2009 IC420 cup winner. ﾠNamed for the color of the buds when ripe, she is not related toﾠWhite Widow.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Sundance Gardens Logo
Sundance Gardens was founded on the principles of great plants. Here at Sundance Gardens, we believe pampered plants make for a better, more potent product. Our staff is highly trained and experienced in the marijuana cultivation field. Each staff member was carefully screened not only for experience, but the quality of experience. Sundance Gardens strives for the best grown marijuana in the state. Our clients are saying the same, too.