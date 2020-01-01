 Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Purple Cotton
Indica

Purple Cotton

by Sundance Gardens

Write a review

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Purple Cotton Candy

Purple Cotton Candy

Purple Cotton Candy by LivWell is a calming indica-dominant hybrid strain that crosses Granddaddy Purple and Cotton Candy Kush. Once inhaled, you will notice a cotton candy flavor in the back of your throat as well as hints of lavender and skunk.

About this brand

Sundance Gardens Logo
Sundance Gardens was founded on the principles of great plants. Here at Sundance Gardens, we believe pampered plants make for a better, more potent product. Our staff is highly trained and experienced in the marijuana cultivation field. Each staff member was carefully screened not only for experience, but the quality of experience. Sundance Gardens strives for the best grown marijuana in the state. Our clients are saying the same, too.