Strawberry Cough

by Sundance Gardens

Sundance Gardens Cannabis Flower Strawberry Cough

About this product

Strawberry Cough has been a staple strain of the Colorado cannabis industry since its inception. This sweet, citrusy sativa creates a strong cerebral effect, great for the functional stoner. Users can enjoy its sweet berry and sour skunk aroma, combined with an earthy, hashy flavor, detected on the exhale. With both uplifting and calming effects, Strawberry Cough also uncoils stress and worry.

About this strain

Strawberry Cough

Strawberry Cough
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Known for its sweet smell of fresh strawberries and an expanding sensation that can make even the most seasoned consumer cough, Strawberry Cough is a potent strain with mysterious genetic origins. The skunky, berry flavors will capture your senses while the cerebral, uplifting effects provide an aura of euphoria that is sure to leave a smile on your face. Strawberry Cough is a great solution in times of elevated stress.

About this brand

Sundance Gardens was founded on the principles of great plants. Here at Sundance Gardens, we believe pampered plants make for a better, more potent product. Our staff is highly trained and experienced in the marijuana cultivation field. Each staff member was carefully screened not only for experience, but the quality of experience. Sundance Gardens strives for the best grown marijuana in the state. Our clients are saying the same, too.