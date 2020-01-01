About this product
Strawberry Cough has been a staple strain of the Colorado cannabis industry since its inception. This sweet, citrusy sativa creates a strong cerebral effect, great for the functional stoner. Users can enjoy its sweet berry and sour skunk aroma, combined with an earthy, hashy flavor, detected on the exhale. With both uplifting and calming effects, Strawberry Cough also uncoils stress and worry.
About this strain
Strawberry Cough
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
