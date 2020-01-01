 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
White Fire x Tahoe OG

by Sundance Gardens

Another step to the OG side of the spectrum past OG Raskal's White Fire OG, this strain was a specially selected phenotype that demonstrated true OG characteristics. A powerhouse indica dominant hybrid, White Fire OG from OG raskal crossed with perhaps the original OG, Tahoe OG, delivers a flavorul and profound stony experience. Whereas OG Raskal's White Fire OG has a roaste seed flavor, the White Fire Tahoe is especially tangy and woody.

Sundance Gardens was founded on the principles of great plants. Here at Sundance Gardens, we believe pampered plants make for a better, more potent product. Our staff is highly trained and experienced in the marijuana cultivation field. Each staff member was carefully screened not only for experience, but the quality of experience. Sundance Gardens strives for the best grown marijuana in the state. Our clients are saying the same, too.