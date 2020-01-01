About this product

White Urkle is a hybrid of Purple Urkle and The White bred by OG Raskal Genetics. Most phenotypes will express themselves with deep violet hues that show the influence of its Purple Urkle mother. This strain is known for having a short stature and a fruity bouquet of flavors that mix with an earthy, pine aroma that gives rise to relaxing yet balanced effects. The White Urkle high is relatively balanced with relaxing effects in both mind and body. The high starts with an uplifting mildly energizing effect felt in the mind that lifts your mood and provides a happy feeling. This effect is followed by a relaxing body high that settles deep into your body with sedative effects. The comedown is incredibly sleepy so best used before bedtime. Its moderately high THC level make White Urkle perfect for treating conditions such as chronic stress, insomnia, nausea, headaches or migraines, and chronic pain.