 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. 1:1 Thunderstruck Klik Syringe 1.5g
Sativa

1:1 Thunderstruck Klik Syringe 1.5g

by Sunday Extracts

Write a review
Sunday Extracts Concentrates Solvent 1:1 Thunderstruck Klik Syringe 1.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Thunderstruck

Thunderstruck

Thunderstruck is a powerful rock ‘n’ roll themed CBD strain without the big hair. Named after the AC/DC song of the same name, you might have guessed that Thunderstruck is the genetic cross of two high-CBD ACDC phenotypes. And just when you thought things couldn't get more metal, Thunderstruck offers consumers a 12:1 CBD/THC ratio that can help ease nausea, abate seizure activity, and reduce inflammation all while keeping the consumer clear headed. The aroma and flavors of Thunderstruck are grassy and subtle. Enjoy this sativa-dominant cross if you are looking for a quality medicinal strain with little to no psychoactive effects.    

 

About this brand

Sunday Extracts Logo