Sativa

Harlequin Cartridge 1g

by Sunday Extracts

Harlequin Cartridge 1g

About this product

Harlequin Cartridge 1g by Sunday Extracts

About this brand

Sunday Extracts Logo

About this strain

Harlequin

Harlequin
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Harlequin is a sativa marijuana strain renowned for its reliable expression of CBD. This strain provides clear-headed effects and the ability to relax without sedation or intoxication. Harlequin is a descendant of Colombian Gold, a Nepali indica, and Thai and Swiss landrace strains. Harlequin's high levels of CBD make this strain one of the most effective strains for the treating pain and anxiety, as CBD can counteract THC’s paranoia while amplifying its painkilling properties. This strain features flavors that range from earthy musk to sweet mango.

