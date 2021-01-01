Purple Gorilla, named for its violet, oversized buds, is an indica-dominant strain that originated in the Bay Area of California. While we can’t be sure of its lineage, it is known for its potency and relief of pain, insomnia, migraines, and muscle spasms. Its aroma is a sweet fusion of grape, cherry, and citrus, which brings even more allure to its purple, trichome-speckled buds. With a short flowering time of 7 to 8 weeks, this medicinal gem produces massive yields.