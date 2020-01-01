 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Biker Kush

by Sunday Goods

Sunday Goods Cannabis Flower Biker Kush

About this product

Biker Kush by Sunday Goods

About this strain

Biker Kush

Biker Kush

Biker Kush by Karma Genetics is a blend that combines potent and flavorful elements from famously potent parents. Created by crossing Hell’s OG and Lucifer OG (Hell’s OG x SFV OG Kush), Biker Kush pays homage to California cannabis propagators and their intermingling genetics. This stretchy plant produces dense, deep green buds that reek of lemon Pine-Sol and lush, floral earth. Biker Kush has a 9 to 11 week flowering time and a high THC content.  

About this brand

We're here to make people feel good, with a cannabis experience that's just right for each person, each time. Enjoy all-natural, top-quality cannabis that produces specific effects through high-integrity growing. Available in stores in CA and AZ. Free delivery in AZ.