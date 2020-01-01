About this product

Blue Dream is a product of the cross between Blueberry indica and Haze, a classic sativa flower. Known to combat depression, stress, and fatigue, Blue Dream is perfect for a "wake and bake" morning session. Our rosin is produced in limited quantities because we select strains based on resin content, medicinal benefit and overall flower quality. We start with high-quality material and use kief to produce our rosin; the essence of the flower.