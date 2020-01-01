Blue Ox by Rare Dankness Seeds is a berry-rich version of their Stone Mountain strain. By combining classic Blueberry with The OX, Rare Dankness created a sweet, well-rounded strain with aromas of blueberry, coffee, chocolate, and earthy spice. The dense, resinous buds express blue and purple foliage that looks nearly as good as it smells. Blue Ox has extremely strong indica effects that relax the body to the point of sedation. Use Blue Ox to abate post-chemotherapy symptoms like nausea, appetite loss, and physical discomfort.