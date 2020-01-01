 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Blue OX Pre-Roll 3.5g 7-Pack

by Sunday Goods

Sunday Goods Cannabis Pre-rolls Blue OX Pre-Roll 3.5g 7-Pack

Blue Ox by Rare Dankness Seeds is a berry-rich version of their Stone Mountain strain. By combining classic Blueberry with The OX, Rare Dankness created a sweet, well-rounded strain with aromas of blueberry, coffee, chocolate, and earthy spice. The dense, resinous buds express blue and purple foliage that looks nearly as good as it smells. Blue Ox has extremely strong indica effects that relax the body to the point of sedation. Use Blue Ox to abate post-chemotherapy symptoms like nausea, appetite loss, and physical discomfort.   

We're here to make people feel good, with a cannabis experience that's just right for each person, each time. Enjoy all-natural, top-quality cannabis that produces specific effects through high-integrity growing. Available in stores in CA and AZ. Free delivery in AZ.