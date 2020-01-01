 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Bugatti OG Pre-Roll 3.5g 7-Pack

by Sunday Goods

Sunday Goods Cannabis Pre-rolls Bugatti OG Pre-Roll 3.5g 7-Pack

About this product

About this strain

Bugatti OG

Bugatti OG

Bugatti OG, another member of the esteemed OG Kush family, is an indica-dominant hybrid with effects as luxurious as its automotive namesake. A sweet pine aroma familiar to OG Kush enthusiasts emanates from Bugatti OG’s resin-caked buds. Deep relaxation anchors the body, but intense cerebral stimulation lifts the mind to faraway escapes from aches, pains, and stress.

About this brand

We're here to make people feel good, with a cannabis experience that's just right for each person, each time. Enjoy all-natural, top-quality cannabis that produces specific effects through high-integrity growing. Available in stores in CA and AZ. Free delivery in AZ.