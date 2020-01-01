Chocolate Mint OG Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Curio Wellness
1 piece
$7.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Bugatti OG, another member of the esteemed OG Kush family, is an indica-dominant hybrid with effects as luxurious as its automotive namesake. A sweet pine aroma familiar to OG Kush enthusiasts emanates from Bugatti OG’s resin-caked buds. Deep relaxation anchors the body, but intense cerebral stimulation lifts the mind to faraway escapes from aches, pains, and stress.