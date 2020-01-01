About this product
EFFECT Relaxed Happy Uplifting GOOD FOR Depression Stress Insomnia FLAVOR Herbal Hops Cinnamon CANNABINOIDS 9.0% THCa 8.8% Δ9-THC 0.2% TERPENES 0.3% p-Cymene 0.2% β-Myrcene 0.1%
Sunday Goods
We're here to make people feel good, with a cannabis experience that's just right for each person, each time. Enjoy all-natural, top-quality cannabis that produces specific effects through high-integrity growing. Available in stores in CA and AZ. Free delivery in AZ.