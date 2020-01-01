 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Canna Wreck #2 Pre-Roll 1 g

Canna Wreck #2 Pre-Roll 1 g

by Sunday Goods

Write a review
Sunday Goods Cannabis Pre-rolls Canna Wreck #2 Pre-Roll 1 g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Canna Wreck #2 Pre-Roll 1 g by Sunday Goods

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Canna-Wreck

Canna-Wreck

Canna-Wreck by Homegrown Natural Wonders is a lovingly crafted 2:1 CBD/THC strain created from Canna-Tsu and Timewreck. According to the breeder, this strain has variable effects depending on the harvest date. If harvested early, Canna-Wreck’s stimulating effects remain present, but the longer the buds are left on the plant, the more mellow and clear-headed the effects become. This convenient ratio of cannabinoids lends itself to consumers focused on an enhancing high rather than a euphoric buzz.

About this brand

Sunday Goods Logo
We're here to make people feel good, with a cannabis experience that's just right for each person, each time. Enjoy all-natural, top-quality cannabis that produces specific effects through high-integrity growing. Available in stores in CA and AZ. Free delivery in AZ.