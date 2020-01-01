 Loading…

  Home
  Shop
  Concentrates
  Cartridges
  Fire OG Sunday Goods Premium Cannabis Oil PAX Pod
Hybrid

Fire OG Sunday Goods Premium Cannabis Oil PAX Pod

by Sunday Goods

Sunday Goods Concentrates Cartridges Fire OG Sunday Goods Premium Cannabis Oil PAX Pod

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Flowered by Sunday Goods. Powered by PAX. Our Premium Cannabis Oil is powered by the sun, infused with natural terpenes and twice distilled to produce a strong and diverse cannabinoid profile to elevate your Feel Good experience.

About this brand

Sunday Goods Logo
We're here to make people feel good, with a cannabis experience that's just right for each person, each time. Enjoy all-natural, top-quality cannabis that produces specific effects through high-integrity growing. Available in stores in CA and AZ. Visit our newly opened dispensary in Phoenix, Arizona.

About this strain

Fire OG

Fire OG
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Fire OG is a indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush and SFV OG Kush. This strain has an aroma similar to Lemon Pledge and has euphoric effects that are potent and long-lasting. Fire OG is one of the strongest OG strains, and is a fan favorite among consumers who have a high THC tolerance. Fire OG gets its name from the frosty red hairs that make the strain appear to look like it is on fire. Fire OG plants typically flower in 9-10 weeks.

