  5. Ghost Train Haze Sunday Goods Premium Cannabis Oil PAX Pod
Sativa

Ghost Train Haze Sunday Goods Premium Cannabis Oil PAX Pod

by Sunday Goods

Sativa

About this product

Flowered by Sunday Goods. Powered by PAX. Our Premium Cannabis Oil is powered by the sun, infused with natural terpenes and twice distilled to produce a strong and diverse cannabinoid profile to elevate your Feel Good experience.

About this brand

Sunday Goods Logo
We're here to make people feel good, with a cannabis experience that's just right for each person, each time. Enjoy all-natural, top-quality cannabis that produces specific effects through high-integrity growing. Available in stores in CA and AZ. Visit our newly opened dispensary in Phoenix, Arizona.

About this strain

Ghost Train Haze

Ghost Train Haze
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

First bred by Rare Dankness, Ghost Train Haze is a sativa cross of Ghost OG and Neville’s Wreck. Unlike typical sativas, Ghost Train Haze grows dense buds blanketed in white, crystal-capped trichomes. With a sour citrus and floral aroma, Ghost Train Haze delivers a potent dose of THC to knock out pain, depression, and appetite loss, but patients prone to anxiety should steer clear of this heavy-hitter. Low doses are conducive to concentration and creativity, but you may notice some cerebral haziness as you smoke more. Ghost Train Haze is a suitable outdoor strain for warm climates and has a 65 to 80 day flowering time indoors.

