 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Golden Ticket Cartridge 500 mg

Golden Ticket Cartridge 500 mg

by Sunday Goods

Write a review
Sunday Goods Concentrates Cartridges Golden Ticket Cartridge 500 mg

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Golden Ticket Cartridge 500 mg by Sunday Goods

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Golden Ticket

Golden Ticket
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Pinene

Golden Ticket from Archive Seeds Bank is a 50/50 hybrid strain that gives you special access to euphoria’s top floor. Combining genetics from Golden Goat and Face Off OG, Golden Ticket balances full-body relaxation with invigorating cerebral qualities. Its aroma is an enticing mix of tangy lemon, sweet lime, and sour skunk. Keep in mind, Golden Ticket may also refer to a phenotypic variation of Chernobyl, a hybrid from TGA Seeds.

About this brand

Sunday Goods Logo
We're here to make people feel good, with a cannabis experience that's just right for each person, each time. Enjoy all-natural, top-quality cannabis that produces specific effects through high-integrity growing. Available in stores in CA and AZ. Free delivery in AZ.