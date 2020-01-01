 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Headbanger Popcorn Nugs

by Sunday Goods

Sunday Goods Cannabis Flower Headbanger Popcorn Nugs

About this product

Headbanger Popcorn Nugs by Sunday Goods

About this strain

Headbanger

Headbanger

Headbanger, a winner of the 2013 Amsterdam Cannabis Cup, is a sativa dominant hybrid cross between Sour Diesel and Biker Kush. This strain inherits a dense, conic bud structure from its Kush forefathers, as well as the sour aroma and head-focused effects of its Sour Diesel mother plant. Bred by Karma Genetics, Headbanger's 10 to 12 week flowering period requires patience but promises high yields. Its uplifting and euphoric qualities make Headbanger a potent medicine for mood disorders, particularly depression.

About this brand

We're here to make people feel good, with a cannabis experience that's just right for each person, each time. Enjoy all-natural, top-quality cannabis that produces specific effects through high-integrity growing. Available in stores in CA and AZ. Free delivery in AZ.