Headspace Rosin
by Sunday GoodsWrite a review
About this product
This rosin is guaranteed to create a happy euphoric head space to calm the stress and paint color in your life. Enjoy a cerebral and physical relaxation with Headspace. Our rosin is produced in limited quantities because we select strains based on resin content, medicinal benefit, and overall flower quality.
About this strain
Head Trip
Head Trip is an indica-dominant cross of Chocolate Trip (Katsu cut) and Snow Lotus bred by Bodhi Seeds. It produces relaxing body effects and a somewhat psychedelic cerebral experience that reveals where Head Trip gets its name. The aroma is an earthy mix of chocolate and coffee that offer flavorful relief from anxiety and depression.