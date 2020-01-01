 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Headspace Rosin

by Sunday Goods

About this product

This rosin is guaranteed to create a happy euphoric head space to calm the stress and paint color in your life. Enjoy a cerebral and physical relaxation with Headspace. Our rosin is produced in limited quantities because we select strains based on resin content, medicinal benefit, and overall flower quality.

About this strain

Head Trip

Head Trip

Head Trip is an indica-dominant cross of Chocolate Trip (Katsu cut) and Snow Lotus bred by Bodhi Seeds. It produces relaxing body effects and a somewhat psychedelic cerebral experience that reveals where Head Trip gets its name. The aroma is an earthy mix of chocolate and coffee that offer flavorful relief from anxiety and depression.

About this brand

We're here to make people feel good, with a cannabis experience that's just right for each person, each time. Enjoy all-natural, top-quality cannabis that produces specific effects through high-integrity growing. Available in stores in CA and AZ. Free delivery in AZ.