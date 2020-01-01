 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Jack the Ripper Cartridge 500 mg

Jack the Ripper Cartridge 500 mg

by Sunday Goods

Jack the Ripper Cartridge 500 mg

About this product

Jack the Ripper Cartridge 500 mg by Sunday Goods

About this strain

Jack the Ripper

Jack the Ripper

Jack the Ripper, or JTR, is the flagship hybrid from Subcool's The Dank, and it was created to make his famous Jack's Cleaner in seed form. Described by many as the fastest lemon Haze available to date, it was created by crossing a Jack's Cleaner clone with a vigorous Space Queen male known as Space Dude. Featuring incredibly resinous, triangle-shaped buds and an intense spicy, lemon-pine aroma, Jack the Ripper is a relatively short strain. Effect may be intense and visually stimulating.

About this brand

Sunday Goods

We're here to make people feel good, with a cannabis experience that's just right for each person, each time. Enjoy all-natural, top-quality cannabis that produces specific effects through high-integrity growing. Available in stores in CA and AZ. Free delivery in AZ.