  5. Lava Cake Pre-Roll 1g

Lava Cake Pre-Roll 1g

by Sunday Goods

Sunday Goods Cannabis Pre-rolls Lava Cake Pre-Roll 1g

About this strain

Lava Cake

Lava Cake

Coming from the famed Cannarado Genetics, Lava Cake is a cross between Thin Mint GSC and Grape Pie. This strain is celebrated for its deliciously sweet flavor profile that puts out exceptionally smooth cakey terpenes, while the high puts consumers in a deep state of relaxation. Buds come in a dense, bulbous structure with rich purple and green hues that are camouflaged by dense trichomes.

 

About this brand

We're here to make people feel good, with a cannabis experience that's just right for each person, each time. Enjoy all-natural, top-quality cannabis that produces specific effects through high-integrity growing. Available in stores in CA and AZ. Free delivery in AZ.