  5. Mint Chip Ice Cream Sunday Goods Premium Cannabis Oil PAX Pod
Hybrid

Mint Chip Ice Cream Sunday Goods Premium Cannabis Oil PAX Pod

by Sunday Goods

Sunday Goods Concentrates Cartridges Mint Chip Ice Cream Sunday Goods Premium Cannabis Oil PAX Pod

About this product

Flowered by Sunday Goods. Powered by PAX. Our Premium Cannabis Oil is powered by the sun, infused with natural terpenes and twice distilled to produce a strong and diverse cannabinoid profile to elevate your Feel Good experience.

About this brand

We're here to make people feel good, with a cannabis experience that's just right for each person, each time. Enjoy all-natural, top-quality cannabis that produces specific effects through high-integrity growing. Available in stores in CA and AZ. Visit our newly opened dispensary in Phoenix, Arizona.

About this strain

Mint Chocolate Chip

Mint Chocolate Chip
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Mint Chocolate Chip is a rare cross of opposing genetics. Created from SinMint Cookies and Green Ribbon, this hybrid is mentally uplifting while remaining grounded in functional relaxation. The aroma is sweet, minty, and herbal, and the buds are dense with resin. Mint Chocolate Chip remains functional in smaller doses, but shows its distracting and relaxing qualities with continued consumption.   

