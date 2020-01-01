 Loading…

Indica

Slurricane Pre-Roll 0.7g

by Sunday Goods

About this product

About this strain

Slurricane

Slurricane
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Bred by In House Genetics, Slurricane crosses Do-Si-Dos and Purple Punch. This pungent, indica-dominant hybrid’s terpene profile pushes heavy aromas of creamy OG with undertones of tropical blueberries. 

About this brand

Sunday Goods Logo
We're here to make people feel good, with a cannabis experience that's just right for each person, each time. Enjoy all-natural, top-quality cannabis that produces specific effects through high-integrity growing. Available in stores in CA and AZ. Visit our newly opened dispensary in Phoenix, Arizona.