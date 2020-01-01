Sour Power OG Pre-Roll 1 g
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
EFFECT Happy Relaxing Euphoric GOOD FOR Stress Muscle Spasms. Creativity FLAVOR Menthol Diesel Lemon CANNABINOIDS 18.5% THCa 17.7% Δ9-THC 0.8% TERPENES 0.9% β-Myrcene 0.6% Ocimene 0.1% Geraniol 0.1% Terpinolene 0.1%
About this strain
Sour Power OG
A project between Hortilab Seeds and Karma Genetics, Sour Power OG was produced by crossing Karma’s Biker Kush and Hortilab’s Sour Power female. Its aroma carries notes of sour fuel and lemons, building up to an alerting and uplifting profile. The balanced high is relaxing, freeing you from stress while still allowing for physical activity as long as you're mindful of your dose.