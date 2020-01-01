 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Sour Power OG Pre-Roll 1 g

by Sunday Goods

About this product

EFFECT Happy Relaxing Euphoric GOOD FOR Stress Muscle Spasms. Creativity FLAVOR Menthol Diesel Lemon CANNABINOIDS 18.5% THCa 17.7% Δ9-THC 0.8% TERPENES 0.9% β-Myrcene 0.6% Ocimene 0.1% Geraniol 0.1% Terpinolene 0.1%

About this strain

Sour Power OG

A project between Hortilab Seeds and Karma Genetics, Sour Power OG was produced by crossing Karma’s Biker Kush and Hortilab’s Sour Power female. Its aroma carries notes of sour fuel and lemons, building up to an alerting and uplifting profile. The balanced high is relaxing, freeing you from stress while still allowing for physical activity as long as you're mindful of your dose.

 

About this brand

We're here to make people feel good, with a cannabis experience that's just right for each person, each time. Enjoy all-natural, top-quality cannabis that produces specific effects through high-integrity growing. Available in stores in CA and AZ. Free delivery in AZ.