Effect Pen - Rest
by Sunday GoodsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Chill Out, check out. Whether it's the end of the day or your afternoon nap—Rest winds down the clock for sweet zzz's and restful recovery. THC:CBD:CBN = 10:5:1
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Sunday Goods
We're here to make people feel good, with a cannabis experience that's just right for each person, each time. Enjoy all-natural, top-quality cannabis that produces specific effects through high-integrity growing. Available in stores in CA and AZ. Free delivery in AZ.