  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. Effect Pen - Soothe

Effect Pen - Soothe

by Sunday Goods

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Ease what ails you. The ideal companion to your self-care routine, Soothe is designed to calm, relieve and restore. THC:CBD = 1:1

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

About this brand

We're here to make people feel good, with a cannabis experience that's just right for each person, each time. Enjoy all-natural, top-quality cannabis that produces specific effects through high-integrity growing. Available in stores in CA and AZ. Free delivery in AZ.