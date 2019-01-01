 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Sunday Goods

About this product

For maximum enjoyment of our 100% pure oil, the Sunday Goods oil pen has no comparison. Breath actuated, USB re-chargeable, and built to last, this 510 thread connection pen carries a ceramic core that ensures that our top-quality oil is evenly heated and never burned. The breakthrough vaporization technology built into the Sunday Goods oil pen is as sophisticated as it is beautiful. Sunday Goods Oil cartridges are sold separately.

About this brand

We're here to make people feel good, with a cannabis experience that's just right for each person, each time. Enjoy all-natural, top-quality cannabis that produces specific effects through high-integrity growing. Available in stores in CA and AZ. Free delivery in AZ.