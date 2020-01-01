Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Tina Danza by Sunday Goods
Be the first to review this product.
From Swamp Boys Seeds comes Tina Danza, a hybrid strain that crosses Triangle Kush and Georgia Pine. This strain hits the head immediately and slowly settles into the body. Tina Danza has a funky chemical aroma with notes of cardamom and pine throughout.