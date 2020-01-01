Qleaner Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by SunMed Growers
1 piece
$12.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Tina Danza Pre-Rolls 5 g 5 pack by Sunday Goods
Be the first to review this product.
From Swamp Boys Seeds comes Tina Danza, a hybrid strain that crosses Triangle Kush and Georgia Pine. This strain hits the head immediately and slowly settles into the body. Tina Danza has a funky chemical aroma with notes of cardamom and pine throughout.