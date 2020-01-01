About this product
EFFECT Relaxed Euphoric Sleepy GOOD FOR Stress Pain Fatigue FLAVOR Skunk Citrus Earthy CANNABINOIDS 27.9% THCa 27.1% Δ9-THC 0.8% TERPENES 1.2% β-Myrcene 0.5% p-Cymene 0.4% β-Caryophyllene 0.1% β-Pinene 0.1% α-Pinene 0.1%
About this strain
White OG
White OG is an indica-dominant strain that was first bred by Karma Genetics by crossing The White with SFV OG Kush. This indica inherits the telltale kush aroma of earthy pine and lemon as well as The White’s heavy trichome coverage. This 2010 and 2014 Cannabis Cup champ is popularly cultivated indoors with a 65 to 75 day flowering time.