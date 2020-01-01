 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Wookies Pre-Rolls 5g 5-pack

Wookies Pre-Rolls 5g 5-pack

by Sunday Goods

Sunday Goods Cannabis Pre-rolls Wookies Pre-Rolls 5g 5-pack

About this product

Our full-flower, single strain Pre-Rolls are rolled with RAW natural hemp rolling papers and top quality flower. At Sunday Goods, we do things differently. We used Wookies for this pre-roll. Enjoy Pungent and Minty notes and an even, balanced blend of relaxation and euphoria.

About this strain

Wookies

Wookies
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Wookies (not to be confused with the strain “Wookie” or the enormous, sentient space-bears of Star Wars) is an indica-dominant cross of White 91 (The White x Chemdawg 91) and Girl Scout Cookies. Known for its loud terpene profile and high-THC percentage, Wookies grows the Cookies genetic line while standing firmly on its own in terms of effects. It combines the generous trichome production of White 91 with the minty, musky aroma of the GSC “Forum Cut” to create a strain that is potent and pleasing to the senses.    

About this brand

We're here to make people feel good, with a cannabis experience that's just right for each person, each time. Enjoy all-natural, top-quality cannabis that produces specific effects through high-integrity growing. Available in stores in CA and AZ. Free delivery in AZ.