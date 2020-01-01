Zeta Sage Cartridge
About this product
100% pure, our oil contains only natural terpenes and is derived from Dutch greenhouse flower. Our super portable, L6 vape cartridge delivers a potent dose of euphoria and relaxation and is great for pain relief and appetite.
About this strain
Zeta Sage
Zeta Sage is a sativa-dominant hybrid that combines SAGE and OG Kush genetics. The flavors of Zeta Sage are a sweet, pungent mix of sharp diesel and blueberry that leave a lingering menthol aftertaste. Its uplifting rush of euphoric effects provides a heady buzz that relaxes the body without overpowering, making Zeta Sage a great choice for daytime activities.