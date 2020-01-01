 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Zeta Sage Cartridge

Zeta Sage Cartridge

by Sunday Goods

Write a review
Sunday Goods Concentrates Cartridges Zeta Sage Cartridge
Sunday Goods Concentrates Cartridges Zeta Sage Cartridge

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Learn More

About this product

100% pure, our oil contains only natural terpenes and is derived from Dutch greenhouse flower. Our super portable, L6 vape cartridge delivers a potent dose of euphoria and relaxation and is great for pain relief and appetite.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Zeta Sage

Zeta Sage

Zeta Sage is a sativa-dominant hybrid that combines SAGE and OG Kush genetics. The flavors of Zeta Sage are a sweet, pungent mix of sharp diesel and blueberry that leave a lingering menthol aftertaste. Its uplifting rush of euphoric effects provides a heady buzz that relaxes the body without overpowering, making Zeta Sage a great choice for daytime activities.

About this brand

Sunday Goods Logo
We're here to make people feel good, with a cannabis experience that's just right for each person, each time. Enjoy all-natural, top-quality cannabis that produces specific effects through high-integrity growing. Available in stores in CA and AZ. Free delivery in AZ.