Dylinn
on December 7th, 2018
I love these! I take them for migraines. 1/2 gummy at the start of one. If it hasn’t gone away within an hour, then I eat the other 1/2. 1/2 also helps me sleep at night. The taste is nice and fruity.
Infused with our scientifically formulated blend of full-spectrum CBD, B12 and D3, Sunday Scaries gummies are formulated to relieve anxiety. Each bottle contains 200mg of CBD, with 10mg of CBD in each gummy. Gummies are all-natural, contain no artificial flavoring and taste delicious. Our proprietary blend also has zero traces of THC, so you can't get high. Made locally in North County, San Diego, take 1-3 gummies daily for maximum relief.
