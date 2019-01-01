 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Sunday Scaries Vegan AF CBD Gummies

by Sunday Scaries

$44.95MSRP

Sunday Scaries Vegan AF CBD gummies are taken by animal lovers who want a healthy and non-habit forming alternative for anxiety. Using our proprietary blend of the highest quality, full-spectrum CBD, Vitamin B12 and Vitamin D3, this 100% VEGAN version of Sunday Scaries are perfect everyday gummies to keep you relaxed, focused & on track. Take 1-3 gummies, a couple of deep breaths and within 20-30 minutes you’ll already start to feel the effects of our scientifically formulated anxiety-relief, CBD blend.

Sunday Scaries CBD gummies are an all-natural, non-habit forming remedy for anxiety. Created to alleviate professional, moral and financial hangovers after a weekend of partying, gummies offer a healthy alternative to reduce anxiety of any kind. Providing a calm, clean sense of relief, Sunday Scaries are easy- to-dose, economical and legal in all 50 states. Enjoy your awesome lifestyle without the lingering anxiety that follows. Save your Sunday, so you can dominate Monday.