Sunday Scaries Vegan AF CBD gummies are taken by animal lovers who want a healthy and non-habit forming alternative for anxiety. Using our proprietary blend of the highest quality, full-spectrum CBD, Vitamin B12 and Vitamin D3, this 100% VEGAN version of Sunday Scaries are perfect everyday gummies to keep you relaxed, focused & on track. Take 1-3 gummies, a couple of deep breaths and within 20-30 minutes you’ll already start to feel the effects of our scientifically formulated anxiety-relief, CBD blend.
