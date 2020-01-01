Low Dose Tincture 250mg
by Evermore Cannabis Company
1 piece
$40.00
Tranquility is specially formulated with sleep in mind. This new ratio adds the cannabinoid CBN, a natural sleep aid, to a perfectly balanced mix of THC and CBD, while a double dose of 5HTP works to increase both serotonin levels and melatonin production. If that's not enough, this formula is capped off with its own dose of melatonin, terpenes, and essential oils to help calm both the body and mind. And with the fastest onset in the industry at just 5 minutes, getting a good night’s sleep is well within reach.
