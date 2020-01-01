 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. NANO5 Tranquility 1:1:1:2 CBD:THC:CBN:5HTP 30ml Sublingual

NANO5 Tranquility 1:1:1:2 CBD:THC:CBN:5HTP 30ml Sublingual

by Nano5

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Tranquility is specially formulated with sleep in mind. This new ratio adds the cannabinoid CBN, a natural sleep aid, to a perfectly balanced mix of THC and CBD, while a double dose of 5HTP works to increase both serotonin levels and melatonin production. If that's not enough, this formula is capped off with its own dose of melatonin, terpenes, and essential oils to help calm both the body and mind. And with the fastest onset in the industry at just 5 minutes, getting a good night’s sleep is well within reach.

Our nanoparticles offer the highest bioavailability delivery system in the industry, better than tinctures, capsules, or edibles. What this means is that the degree and rate cannabis is absorbed into the bloodstream is faster and more efficient with NANO5. Due to this high absorption rate, 1 mg of cannabinoids in NANO5 is equivalent to 5mg of other tinctures, making it 5x more effective. Our solution achieves perfect dispersion so that each dose contains exactly the same amount of medicine, providing a consistent experience. With NANO5, you can dose with confidence. Fast. Effective. Predictable. Trust the science of NANO5.