NANO5 Harmony 1:1 CBD/THC 1ml Sublingual
About this product
Harmony is for consumers seeking less a intensity, with a balanced THC & CBD blend, which creates a pleasant, relaxed, and more social experience.
As the pioneers of Cannabis nanomolecular technology, Sunderstorm introduces NANO5. It combines the best of nature and science to deliver a breakthrough delivery method for Cannabis. With the smallest nanoparticles and highest bioavailability in the industry, NANO5 delivers powerful medicine when you need it, where you need it. Fast. Efficient. Effective. Trust the science behind NANO5.