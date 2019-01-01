NANO5 Lightning Strike 1:20 CBD/THC 15ml
About this product
Lightning Strike is best if you’re looking to add some intensity by pushing on that gas pedal. When it’s time to work, this blend helps you focus your creativity to perform your best. You’ll be motivated, so don’t forget to pack your notebooks, laptops, and all those creative tools when out and about. 15ML BOTTLE MG - 7.5 CBD - 150 THC
About this brand
Nano5
As the pioneers of Cannabis nanomolecular technology, Sunderstorm introduces NANO5. It combines the best of nature and science to deliver a breakthrough delivery method for Cannabis. With the smallest nanoparticles and highest bioavailability in the industry, NANO5 delivers powerful medicine when you need it, where you need it. Fast. Efficient. Effective. Trust the science behind NANO5.