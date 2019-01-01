 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Tinctures & sublingual
  5. NANO5 Lightning Strike 1:20 CBD/THC 1ml

NANO5 Lightning Strike 1:20 CBD/THC 1ml

by Nano5

Write a review
Nano5 Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual NANO5 Lightning Strike 1:20 CBD/THC 1ml

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Lightning Strike is best if you’re looking to add some intensity by pushing on that gas pedal. When it’s time to work, this blend helps you focus your creativity to perform your best. You’ll be motivated, so don’t forget to pack your notebooks, laptops, and all those creative tools when out and about.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Nano5 Logo
As the pioneers of Cannabis nanomolecular technology, Sunderstorm introduces NANO5. It combines the best of nature and science to deliver a breakthrough delivery method for Cannabis. With the smallest nanoparticles and highest bioavailability in the industry, NANO5 delivers powerful medicine when you need it, where you need it. Fast. Efficient. Effective. Trust the science behind NANO5.